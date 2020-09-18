Police at Kira Road station have released 30 teenagers who were arrested after holding a crowded house party in Bukoto.

Kampala metropolitan deputy police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire says the arrest followed complaints from neighboring residents claiming that about 100 teenagers had gathered in a house smoking drugs and playing loud music.

Owoyesigyire says an operation was mounted and many of the suspects were found smoking shisha, and they managed to arrest only 30 as other fled.

Police released them after talks with their parents. Parents have been urged to ensure their children are safe and are not engaging in any criminal activities during the lock down.