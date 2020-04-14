By Ivan Ssenabulya and Juliet Nalwooga

Police in Omoro District has arrested a man who was caught on a video caning and torturing an elderly woman.

The disturbing video which went viral on social media, according to police was taken on 12th April at Amilobo village, in Ongako sub-county Omoro District.

The suspect has been identified as Okello Brain aged 30 years and is charged with attempted murder and torture of Mego Anek Lucy the 82 year old. The suspect was found hiding in a deserted grass thatched house 200 meters away from his actual house.

Aswa region police spokesperson Jimmy Patrick Okemas has confirmed the arrest of the suspect, and revealed that the victim is at Gulu Regional Referral hospital for treatment and medical examinations.