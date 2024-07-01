A 30-year old man in Iganga district has been lynched by angry residents of Bukoona village in Nakalama sub-county for allegedly hacking a 46-year old colleague.

The deceased, a resident of Nawansega village in Namungarwe Town Council in Iganga District is said to have hacked Afani Kisige before going into hiding.

The Namungarwe Council Speaker Fredrick Basuta said the deceased was a drug addict who had been terrorizing locals for a long time.

“After allegedly hacking Kisige, the deceased suspect went into hiding in a sugarcane plantation in Bukona from nowhere residents picked him following a tip off”, he said.

Basuuta said the deceased was killed in the evening and his body set ablaze from Nawansega village.

He has condemned the residents for taking laws into their own hands by killing suspects, advising that they always allow the law to take its course.