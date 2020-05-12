A 30-year old man in Kabale district has committed suicide by hanging over alleged failure to buy salt for his wife.

The Kigezi region police spokesperson Elly Matte says Micheal Omwamani was found hanging in his house.

Maate says preliminary findings indicate that before the deceased committed suicide, his wife had asked for salt and that is when he threatened to kill himself because he did not have the money.

He says the woman then left home to go look for salt, only to return and find a photo of her husband with a crossed mark on his face but her husband was nowhere to be seen.

His lifeless body was later found hanging by a rope in his sitting room.

Matte says the body of the deceased has been examined by the police surgeon and the postmortem conducted as investigations continue.

