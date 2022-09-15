By MILTON BANDIHO

The High Court in Bushenyi district on Wednesday sentenced a 30-year-old man to eleven years in prison over rape.

This was during the on going special session by the High Court to hear 61 cases of gender-based violence in greater Bushenyi sub-region.

The court lead by lady Justice Joyce Kavuma, the Mbarara High Court resident Judge heard that Mr Kennedy Owakubaruho, a resident of Kibona Kigombe, Kyabugimbi in Bushenyi district committed the offence in February 2021.

The suspect pleaded guilty on the changes and asked court for a lighter punishment, explaining that it was his first time.

Justice Kavuma convicted and sentenced him to 11 years in prison on grounds that he did not waste court’s time.

“Though it is your first time but cases of this nature are too rampant in many areas and this should serve as an example to many men who could have similar intentions to learn,” said justice Kavuma in her ruling.

Prosecution led by Mr Gerald Baguma, the resident state attorney for Bushenyi stated that on the 3rd of March 2021, Mr Owakubariho found the victim alone at home when her mother had gone for election supervision.

The accused promised the victim firewood after which she followed him to his home to pick it, however, when they arrived at his house, he grabbed her and gragged her to the kitchen where he tore her knickers and sexually abused her, according prosecution.