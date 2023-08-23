The Uganda Peoples Defence Forces (UPDF) and Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (FARDC) say they have rescued 31 abductees in Tingwe hills.

According to the public information officer Mountain Division/Operation Shujaa, Maj Bilal Katamba, thirty abductees were yesterday rescued after they reported to the FARDC base in Erengeti.

The incident follows last week’s joint UPDF-FARDC attack in Tingwe hills where 19 abductees were rescued. Maj Bilal explained that the joint forces came in contact with the ADF terrorists and one rocket-propelled grenade launcher (RPG) was recovered with one woman on August 22.

He added that on August 20, 2023, the joint forces killed one terrorist, explaining that one PKM machine gun and two SMGs were recovered.

Bilal says the joint forces are still pursuing the group suspected to be under the command of one of the ADF senior commanders he identified as Muhammad Lumisa.