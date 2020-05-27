

By Shamim Nateebwa

The number of COVID-19 cases in Uganda has risen to 253 after the ministry of health confirmed 31 new ones.

According to the Director General of Health Services, Dr. Henry Mwebesa 23 of these are from the border points of entry while 8 are contacts to previously confirmed cases of truck drivers.

The contacts were under quarantine at the time of test.

The 20 positive foreign truck drivers- 16 Tanzanians and 4 Kenyans have been handed over to their respective home countries.

Uganda currently has 69 COVID-19 recoveries and no related deaths.

A total of 896 samples from border points of entry were tested yesterday with 220 samples from community and contacts bringing the total number of tested cases yesterday to 1,116.