A total of 31 jailed National Unity Platform (NUP) supporters charged with unlawful possession of ammunition have been denied bail by the General Court Martial sitting in Makindye, Kampala.

Court ruled that the group allegedly committed a serious offence, their sureties are not substantial, and that they have no permanent places of residence within the jurisdiction of the General Court Martial.

However, relatives of the accused persons have received the court ruling delivered by Chairman Brig. Gen. Freeman Robert Mugabe with mixed feelings.

The Court Chairman, Lt. Gen. Freeman Mugabe has ordered prosection’s Lt. Col Raphael Mugisha to expedite the trial of the accused persons who have been sent back on remand to different prisons.

It is alleged that between November 2020 and May 12, 2021, in diverse areas of Jinja, Mbale, Kireka, Nakulabye, Kawempe, Nateete, and Kampala Central, the accused persons were found in possession of thirteen pieces of explosive devices which are a monopoly of the defence forces. They have since denied the charges.

The group will stay on remand until the next hearing date.