

Uganda has registered the highest number COVID-19 cases at 318 in a single day.

According to the Ministry of Health, Amuru Prisons has 154 (153 inmates, 1 prison staff)cases, the contacts and Alerts in Kampala were Kampala 65.

In other places, the registered cases include Kiryandongo-14, Gulu-9, Mbarara-9, Kitgum-8, Arua-8, Wakiso-7, Mbale-4, Buikwe-4, Masaka-2, Bugiri-1, Jinja-1 and Luweero-1.

Dr Jane Ruth Aceng has further revealed that the country has recorded one new death.

”We also recorded one (1) COVID-19 death, a 49 year old male from Mbale District, bringing the total cumulative COVID-19 deaths to 20,” she said.

The cumulative number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Uganda is 2,166.

Dr Aceng adds that a total of 540 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Kampala since the 23rd March.