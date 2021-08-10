By Benjamin Jumbe

The Principal Judge Flavian Zeija has assigned 32 judges to handle election petitions arising from the 14th January polls.

Addressing the media in Kampala, the Judiciary spokesperson, Jameson Karemani revealed that these are set to handle 155 petitions at both parliamentary and local council level.

He reveals that the Judiciary has set 16th August as the day to start the exercise of handling the petitions and issue hearing notices thereafter.

He says Mbale with the highest number of petitions totaling 31 has been assigned 6 Judges with other areas like Kampala having 4 judges while others have between 1 – 3 Judges.