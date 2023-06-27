By U R N

At least 32 men have written to the Directorate of Citizenship and Immigration Control (DCIC), demanding the cancelation of children’s passports after DNA results showed they are not the biological fathers.

Mr Simon Peter Mundeyi, the Ministry of Internal Affairs spokesperson, said the men whose details they have decided to keep confidential, applied and acquired passports for their wives and children.

But after conducting DNA tests and realised the children do not belong to them, they have now gone back demanding that their details be removed from the children’s passports.

Mr Mundeyi said that as DCIC, they cannot cancel passports unless the complainants go to National Identification Registration Authority (NIRA) to change their details. Read more