Police in Kampala have arrested 32 people for defying directives to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Most of these were according to Kampala metropolitan deputy police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire had turned their vehicles into merchandise shops , and others were not putting on masks.

This was during a joint security operation in Kampal to enforce the Presidential directives and Ministry of Health guidelines on Covid-19.

Owoyesigyire says the suspects intercepted from Kikuubo, Mini price and Wilson Road will be charged with doing a negligent act that is likely to spread infectious disease.