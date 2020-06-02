

By Shamim Nateebwa

The ministry of health has confirmed 32 new cases of COVID-19, pushing the national tally to 489.

The director general health services Doctor Charles Olaro says the cases are all Ugandans.

19 of the cases are from the 1693 samples from points of entry while 13 are from 423 samples of contacts and alerts.

Additionally 25 foreign truck drivers 9 Tanzanians, 12 kenyans, an Eritrean, a Congolese and another truck driver whose nationality has not been captured tested positive for COVID-19 and have since been handed to their respective countries of origin.

Dr Olaro adds that all 106 samples of health workers tested turned out negative for the virus.

Currently, there are 391 admitted cases in 15 referral hospitals in the country.

All are in stable conditions and transfer of 19 patients to treatment centers is underway.

Uganda has 79 recoveries and no deaths.