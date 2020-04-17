

BY BILL OKETCH & CHARITY AKULLO

33 suspects including two women who allegedly sold bananas to a Covid-19 truck driver have been put under isolation at Lira regional referral hospital.

According to the Lira District Covid-29 surveillance focal person, Jimmy Ogwal Kata, all the 33 suspects either came into direct contact with the truck driver or came into the driver’s contacts.

He expresses fear that out of these, five people are believed to have had direct contact with the driver and will be put under mandatory quarantine for 14 days.

The ministry of health on Wednesday revealed that security and surveillance teams had tracked and intercepted the truck driver who arrived from Kenya on April, 12, 2020 through the Malaba border post and tested positive for covid-19 at Kamdini in Northern Uganda.