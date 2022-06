By Juliet Nalwooga

Police in Namugongo at the Catholic shrine have arrested 34 suspected thieves and another person accused of issuing counterfeit currency.

Luke Owoyesigyire, the Kampala metropolitan deputy police spokesperson says the suspects are current detained at Kira Division Police Station.

He says at the Anglican side, four cases of theft have been registered.

He has meanwhile commended the pilgrims for observing security guidelines and being peaceful.