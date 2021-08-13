BY DAMALI MUKHAYE AND TONNY ABET

Government has announced that to reopen schools for all learners across the country, 357,500 (65 per cent) of teachers must be vaccinated.

6 out of every 10 teachers have not been vaccinated, seventh month after the government kicked first vaccination last year with teachers and health workers being the priority.

The Ministry of Health Spokesperson, Emmanuel Ainebyoona says a total of 209,336 (38 per cent) teachers out of 550,000 had been vaccinated.

Out of these, only 47,310 have been fully vaccinated while 162,026 have received only one dose, hence 340,664 are yet to be vaccinated.

The Assistant Commissioner – Communications and Information Management at the Ministry of Education, Patrick Muida says they are currently out in the field mobilising teachers to get vaccinated.

The Ministry of health now has to vaccinate 151,164 teachers to hit the target of 65 per cent announced by the Ministry of education so as to reopen schools.