36 Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) members belonging to the Katonga faction have been remanded to Luzira prison on charges of terrorism.

The group comprising both men and women was arrested from Kisumu in Kenya.

Prosecution says between July 22nd and 23rd, 2024, the suspects travelled from various parts of Uganda to Kisumu for purposes of providing or receiving terrorism training.

They were apprehended by Kenyan authorities and deported to Uganda where they have today

been arraigned before the Chief Magistrate’s Court of Nakawa, Kampala.

They have however been prevented by Chief Magistrate Elias Kakooza from pleading to the capital offence of terrorism which is triable by the High court’s International Crimes Division.

They have thus been remanded to Luzira prison until August 13th after state prosecutor Richard Birivumbuka informed court that police investigations were still on-going.

Police Spokesperson Rusoke Kituuma, has told journalists during a weekly news conference that Police is currently collaborating with their counter parts in Kenya to thoroughly investigate the matter.

These persons were engaged with coverts activities that are suspected to be subversive drawing the attention of Kenyan security forces, we are collaborating closely with our Kenyan counterparts to thoroughly investigate this matter”, he said.

Several FDC members from the Katonga office including the Lord Mayor Elias Lukwago and Kira Municipality MP Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda were present at the Nakawa Court.