Thirty-six jailed members of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) have been further remanded to Luzira Prison until October 2, 2024. The decision was made by Nakawa Court Grade One Magistrate Andrew Katurobuki on Wednesday to allow the prosecution, led by Richard Birivumbuka, to comply with previous court orders.

On September 11, 2024, Magistrate Katurobuki instructed Birivumbuka from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions to respect the accused persons’ rights to ownership of personal property, especially items not considered exhibits. He ordered that the items be returned to the accused immediately.

The magistrate also directed the prosecution to respect the accused persons’ rights to visitation, even while in prison. He emphasized that they can access their relatives in court, prisons, or anywhere else, as they are under tight security.

Furthermore, the magistrate ordered the state to respect the accused persons’ right to health by providing the court with medical reports for each of them at the next hearing. The prosecution had not complied with these orders, claiming they only received the court’s order on Tuesday.

The orders were issued after one of the accused persons, Sarah Apale, reported through her lawyer, Turinawe Bayan, that Mulago Hospital had refused to release her doctor’s report, preventing her from getting her monthly injection.

The group was first arraigned in court on July 29 and charged with terrorism.

These 33 men and 3 women were arrested in Kisumu, Kenya, and according to the prosecution, traveled from various parts of Uganda to Kisumu for the purpose of providing or receiving terrorism training between July 22 and 23, 2024.

They were apprehended by Kenyan authorities and deported to Uganda.