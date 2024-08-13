Thirty-six Forum for Democratic Change members belonging to the Katonga faction, who were arrested on terrorism charges, have been further remanded to Luzira Prison.

The group, comprising both men and women, was apprehended in Kisumu, Kenya, where they allegedly traveled for leadership training.

They have been ordered to return to court via video conference on August 26, 2024, for a mention of the case.

“Today’s session has ended in disappointment on our end because all the accused persons were not brought in court. The proceeding happened via Zoom and the accused persons were based in their respective prisons where they were remanded to,” Counsel Julius Sekadde told journalists on Tuesday.

Prosecution contends that between July 22 and 23, 2024, the group traveled from various parts of Uganda to Kisumu, Kenya, for the purpose of providing or receiving terrorism training. They were subsequently arrested by Kenyan authorities, deported to Uganda, and charged with terrorism before Nakawa Chief Magistrate, Elias Kakooza.