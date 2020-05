By Shamim Nateebwa

The ministry of health has recorded 36 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total confirmed cases in Uganda to 317.

24 of these are truck drivers, 20 of whom arrived via Elegu, 2 via Malaba and one was from Lia in Arua.

12 of the new cases are contacts to previously confirmed truck drivers.

These contacts were under quarantine at the time of test.

26 positive foreign truck drivers were handed over to their country of origin.