By Juliet Nalwooga

Residents in Agago District, Kalaguma parish have woken up to shock after a 38-year-old husband hanged himself over shs2000 he wanted to spend on alcohol.

ASP David Ongom the North Kyoga police spokesperson says their officers at Agago Central Police Station are investigating circumstances under which one Matthew Olwoch hanged himself on a tree following a misunderstanding with his wife over 2000/- obtained from the sale of charcoal that he wanted to spend on alcohol but the wife objected.

His anger reportedly got the best of him and after drinking in the neighborhood off his friends’ money and he hanged himself shortly after.

The incident that happened at Bombo village, Kalaguma parish in Wol sub county, Agago District has been reported by the area LC1 chairman a one Charles Ngomkura.