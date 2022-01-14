By Elizabeth Kamurungi

A report by the National Planning Authority has revealed that 30% that is about 4.5 million of an estimated 15 million learners in the country will drop out of school.

The report that was compiled by the authority in August 2021 and released this month indicates a deteriorating school dropout situation as a result of the effects of the covid19 induced lockdown where many girls were impregnated and became mothers while others took on unskilled jobs to earn an income.

These categories together with those with a poor economic background are the most vulnerable to drop out.

The report further shows that there are signals that many children especially girls and poor children will not return to school even when schools reopen.

The authority is now calling for a multi stake holder approach involving parish chiefs, village churches and local cultural leaders to be adopted to implement a parish level outreach strategy for engaging families with learners that are at high risk of dropping out of school to ensure such children are re-enrolled in school.