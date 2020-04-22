Four Chinese nationals have been convicted on charges of disobedience of lawful orders.

The group including Huang Hai Guaing, Li Chaochyan, Qin Shening, Liang Xing Ning are charged jointly with two Ugandans including Abdu Matovu and Swabu Nassuna.

They appeared before Nakawa Chief Magistrate Ruth Nabaasa who convicted them.

Prosecution led by Annet Namatovu informed Court that the Chinese left China on March 9th 2020 and travelled via Addis Ababa and arrived in Uganda on March 10th 2020.

However, they were self quarantined at Kibuli Hotel Africa until March 19th 2020 and before completing the mandatory 14 days as per President Yoweri Museveni’s directives, they escaped from the hotel.

Court heard that on the same day, the Chinese used UBB 809K Toyota Noah car which was being driven by Matovu assisted by Nassuna their co-accused and they were heading to the neighbouring Congo.

Court heard that the were intercepted in Zombo District and they were tested for coronavirus and two of their colleagues who were not in court turned to be positive.

Basing on the said narration, the state preferred three charges of doing a negligent act likely to spread the disease, disobedience of lawful orders and conspiracy to commit a misdemeanour against the four Chinese and two Ugandans.

The Magistrate has adjourned the matter until May 4th 2020 for sentencing.