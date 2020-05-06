Police in Oyam District is investigating circumstances under which four people died during a land conflict.

According to police, the land conflict was between the family of the late Amuja Abichi and Akucha Primary School located in Ngai Subcounty, Oyam District.

Police publicist Fred Enanga says that a one Amuja Richard and Olet Charles who were armed with pangas, hoes and sticks had stopped people who were ploughing on the land claiming that the headteacher was not transferred to the school with a garden.

The team later continued to plough a move that saw Ojok Omara, hit with a hoe by a one Olet Charles, and the other three, Amuja Richard, Okeng Tonny and Olet were killed by an angry mob armed with hoes, pangas and fire that rushed to save Ojok.

Three other people who sustained serious injuries were referred to Lachor Hospital and bodies of the deceased have been taken to Lira Regional Referral hospital for a postmortem.

Meanwhile, 13 Suspects have been arrested to help with investigations.