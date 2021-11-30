By Benjamin Jumbe

Four more candidates have been nominated on the second day of nominations for the by-election of District Chairperson, Kayunga District Local Government.

This brings to 6 the number of candidates successfully nominated so sar.

According to the Electoral Commission spokesperson Paul Bukenya, those nominated today are NRM’s Andrew Muwonge, Democratic Party’s (DP) Anthony Wadimba and two independent candidates; Boniface Musisi Bandikubi and Jamil Kamoga.

The two candidates nominated yesterday were National Unity Platform’s (NUP’s) Harriet Nakweede and Majid Nyanzi.

The nomination exercise will be concluded this evening.