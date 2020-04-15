Four more coronavirus patients have been discharged from Mulago Specialized National Hospital.
According to a tweet by Ministry of Health, the four patients tested negative twice for coronavirus.
“Mulago hospital will discharge 4 patients who have recovered and tested negative twice for COVID-19 ,shortly,” read the tweet.
Uganda has currently discharged 12 patients. Ministry of Health confirmed that the country has 55 cases after a Ugandan cargo transporter tested positive for the virus on Tuesday.