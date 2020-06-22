

By Shamim Nateebwa

The ministry of health has confirmed four new covid19 cases from 2224 samples tested yesterday.

The director general health services, Doctor Henry Mwebesa says two new cases were among 1600 samples tested from points of entry while two were among samples of alerts and contacts.

All the confirmed cases are Ugandans, putting the total number of confirmed covid 19 cases in Uganda to 774.

Two of the confirmed cases are truck drivers, one from south Sudan via Elegu point of entry while one arrived from Kenya VIA Malaba point of entry.

A total of 14 foreign truck drivers, 9 Kenyans, 3 Tanzanians, 1 Burundian and 1 Rwandan who tested positive for COVID19 were handed over to their respective country of origin.