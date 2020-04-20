By Emmanuel Eumu

The Kalaki and Kaberamaido Covid19 task force have identified 4 people suspected to have had contact with the long distance truck driver who tested positive for corona virus.

The truck driver who was arrested at Kamudini recently is said to have had a stopover at Otuboi township in Kalaki sub county in Kaberamaido district.

Anthony Eriyatu, the Kaberamaido District Health Officer says the four were picked with the help of the RDC George Edward Akonopesa over the weekend.

He says they are now looking for the owner of the hotel where the driver is said to have had a meal.