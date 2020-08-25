

Police in Kabale district have arrested 40 people for defying the presidential directives and Ministry of Health guidelines in Kabale Township.

Kigezi region spokesperson Elly Maate says that this was during a joint operation carried out last night to fight both covert and overt crimes that occur during curfew hours.

He says that the 40 are to be charged with disobedience of presidential directives against Covid 19 and doing an act likely to spread infectious diseases.

He asked people to remain vigilant and comply with the preventive measures and standard operating procedures.