Police say they arrested 40 suspects, including Busiro South Member of Parliament, Charles Matovu for allegedly inciting violence as the National Unity Platform (NUP) party leader Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine was ‘escorted’ by security officers to his home in Magere on Thursday.

Police say items intended for use in processions, such as red berets, handheld megaphone speakers, and white and red T-shirts branded “Kunga Uganda,” were also recovered.

“Relevant statements were taken, and all 40 arrested suspects underwent fingerprinting and profiling. These individuals will face charges in court as operations persist,” a police statement reads in part.

On Thursday, Bobi Wine said he was grabbed by “goons” at Entebbe Internation Airport and put under house arrest on his return from South Africa.

However, police have denied arresting the NUP leader, saying they escorted him home.