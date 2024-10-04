In the run-up to Uganda’s 62nd Independence Day celebrations, the government has announced that 40 individuals will be awarded various national honours. Among the recipients, 5 are women and 35 are men.

The commemoration will take place on October 9 at Busikho Teacher’s Primary School Grounds in Masafu Town Council, Busia District. The theme for the event is “A Re-commitment to Secure and Fortify Destiny.” President Yoweri Museveni is expected to be the chief guest and will be joined by the President of the Central African Republic, H.E. Faustin Archange Touadera.

Speaking to the media in Kampala, the Minister of State for Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan Affairs, Kyofatogabye Kabuye, explained that the distinguished individuals were selected by the Chancery and approved by the President. They will be awarded special medals during the ceremony.

“The National Independence Medal (diamond) will be given to 30 medalists, the Luweero Triangle Medal will be given to three medalists, the Masaba Medal to three medalists, the Long-serving gold police medal to four persons, Personal Sacrifice medal for police to one person, and one medal to the meritorious person,” Kyofatogabye said.

Uganda gained independence from Britain in 1962. However, elections for internal self-governance were held on March 1, 1961.