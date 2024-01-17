Police in Kanyanya have detained a 40-year-old teacher at a Mityana-based school for allegedly trying to defile a 15-year-old female student of the same school.

According to Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson, Mr Luke Owoyesigyire, the arrest follows a complaint lodged by one Sheilah, 26, a concerned resident of Kyebando Erisa Zone in Kawempe Division, Kampala District and the guardian of the 15-year-old student.

“Ms. Sheilah reported that the family became aware of his [the teacher] communication with the juvenile through WhatsApp, prompting his invitation to their premises. On January 13, 2024, he traveled to the designated venue and was subsequently apprehended upon arrival. An examination by a police surgeon confirmed the well-being of the victim, as the intended activity did not transpire,” Owoyesigyire said in a statement on Wednesday.

Owoyesigyire says the case file has been submitted to the office of the Resident State Attorney for guidance.