By Moses Ndhaye

The National Resistance Movement electoral commission has announced 41 party candidates who have gone through unopposed ahead of the tomorrow’s party primaries elections. This means that the aspiring candidates who have been announced will not go through the party primaries elections which shall be held on Friday September 4th, across the country.

The NRM electoral commission Chairperson Tanga Odoi says 31 candidates are aspiring for the MP seat and 11 candidates have gone through unopposed to contest as district chairpersons.

Some of those who have gone through unopposed include Jacob Oulanyah for Omoro County, Ronald Kibule for Mukono North, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng for Woman MP for Lira District and Fredrick Ruhindi for Nakawa East.