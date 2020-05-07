A 43-year-old man has hanged himself after selling off his ancestral home in a shady land deal.

The deceased, Adolf Mugera a resident from Lubare village, Gomba district who had spent about 20 years in Kampala has hanged himself on a jack fruit tree after reporting to his mother that evil spirits were constantly attacking him for selling off their ancestral home.

His mother, a one Margaret Nakintu, 67 has told police that her son had been conned as the sellers refused to give him a sale agreement.

The deceased’s body was found a few hours after he told his brother he had gone to trace a mobile phone he lost in the same deal.

Phillip Mukasa, the Katonga region police spokesperson says officers from Kabulasoke police station visited the scene and found the body hanging about three metres high on a tree without any signs of struggle.

Mukasa says the body has been handed over to the family for burial as investigations continue.