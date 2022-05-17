BY CHARITY AKULLO

Nearly 400 foot pilgrims from Lira diocese have this morning set off for Namugongo ahead of this year’s Martyrs Day celebrations slated for June 3.

The foot pilgrims, drawn from 20 catholic parishes, embarked on the over 300-km journey after receiving blessings from Lira Catholic Bishop Sanctus Lino Wanok.

Francis Elia, the coordinator of pilgrims at Lira diocese, appealed to all Christians to use this year’s Martyrs’ celebrations to renew their faith in God.

Santa Okello, one of the pilgrims tells KFM that she treks to Namugongo Martyrs’ shrine annually to present some of her family’s problems to God.

The North Kyoga regional police spokesperson, Jimmy Patrick Okema, has assured the pilgrims of total security during their spiritual trek.

Martyrs’ Day is a national public holiday in Uganda celebrated on June 3 in remembrance of the 45 martyrs, both Catholic and Anglican, who were killed on the orders of Kabaka Mwanga II, then King of Buganda between 1885 and 1887.

This year’s celebrations will be led by the Fort Portal Catholic Diocese under the theme “Baptized and sent to witness Christ with love and hope”.