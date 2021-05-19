By Juliet Nalwooga

The gender department at Nwoya Central Police station in Nwoya District is investigating circumstances under which a 5-year-old girl was allegedly defiled by a 47-year-old landlord.

ASP David Ongom the Aswa region police spokesperson says the incident yesterday happened after one David Ochira, 47 was left with the girl at home with her other siblings.

The matter was reported to police by the area LC1 of Onyomtil Village, Yuwaya Parish, Anaka Sub-county in Nwoya District.

The suspect reportedly lured the victim using food, took her to his house, and defiled her.

In the meantime, Ongom says police detectives are compiling all relevant information required before the case file is submitted to DDP for legal guidance.