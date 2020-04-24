

The Joint Security Task Force has arrested 480 suspects in and around Kampala Metropolitan area for defying Presidential directives as regards to COVID-19.

The suspects were arrested during a joint security operation last night (23rd April 2020) from areas of Nakulabye, Kasubi, Namungona, Kawempe, Maganjo, Nansana, Masitowa, Lubigi, Kisasi, Kyanja, Mutungo, Banda, Kireka and Kinawataka .

Many of the suspects were found drinking in bars, walking past curfew time, operating shops and others were found selling drugs during curfew time.

Kampala metropolitan police spokesperson, Patrick Onyango says they are currently detained at different police stations in Kampala on charges that include being in possession of suspected narcotics, disobedience of lawful orders and doing a negligent act likely to cause an infection of disease.

He says several exhibits have been impounded, “Exhibits recovered from them include among others suspected narcotic drugs and alcohol of different brands.”

The operation was led by the Commander Kampala Metropolitan Police CP Moses Kafeero.

Onyango says they will appear in various court by Monday next week “Their files are being worked on and they will appear in various courts today or Monday next week.”