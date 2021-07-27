By Damali Mukhaye

Parliament is set to sit on Thursday to among other things; consider the covid-19 task force report.

According to the circular addressed to all MPs from Paul Wabwire, the acting Clerk to Parliament, the House was meant to resume business today.

Wabwire now says Parliament will not sit this afternoon as earlier scheduled but will instead resume on Thursday.

Among the items to be considered is the report from Covid-19 task force and Prime Minister’s response to covid-19 related questions raised earlier by the MPs.