Police have in custody five men arrested for unlawful possession of restricted Wildlife species.

According to the CID spokesperson Charles Twine, 5 suspects were arrested with three live pangolin from Masindi district, and they are to appear before Buganda road today at midday.

The Pangolin animals locally known ‘Lugave’ are the most endengered wildlife species whose meat and scales are highly valued by Chinese and Vietnamese for medicinal purposes.

Twine says the offence of unlawful possession of restricted wildlife, carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

Security analysts suspect that the trafficking of Wildlife endengered species is highly linked to Money laundering and terrorism.