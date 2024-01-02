Police in Buvuma are investigating a tragic incident on Lake Victoria, where a boat traveling from Zigunga to Zinga Island was involved in an accident, killing 5 people. The incident occurred yesterday (January 1, 2024) at around 7pm.

Ssezibwa police spokesperson Ms Hellen Butoto says so far, 5 people have been confirmed dead, with an additional 14 successfully rescued, adding that an unconfirmed number of individuals remain missing.

More details indicate that the ill-fated boat, reportedly overloaded, broke into two pieces while attempting to dock at Zinga Island.

Eyewitness accounts suggest that the boat was carrying an undisclosed number of passengers and efforts are underway to establish the exact number of individuals on board.

“The survivors were transported to Bugaya hospital where they are currently receiving medical attention. The deceased individuals have been identified as Bukenya Monday, 50 years, Nantamba Sissa, 7 years, Najjita Lydia, 16 years, Sabano Night, 9 years, and Namuwaya Angel, 8-10 years,” Butoto said.

The marine police are still working to recover any additional bodies that may still be missing.