

Five people have died in Lake Bunyonyi after the canoe they were travelling in capsized.

This comes days after another Canoe capsized at Hakyabatunga stretch on the same Lake killing all seven people on board

In yesterday’s incident Elly Maate the Kigezi region spokesperson says the deceased who were traveling from Ndekura landing site in Hamukaka village kyenyi parish Muko sub county Rubanda district, drowned before crossing to the other side of Karambo village ,Muko sub county.

Police have attributed the incident to over loading as the Canoe capacity is only three people with effort to retrieve the bodies underway.