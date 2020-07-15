By Benjamin Jumbe

A heard of 5 elephants has escaped from Queen Elizabeth National Park bringing business in Kasese town to a halt.

The elephants according to Uganda Wildlife Authority escaped from the park from an area yet to be covered by the electric fence.

The Authority’s communications manager Bashir Hangi, however, says their problem animal capture team has been able to take them back into the park before causing any damage.

A number of residents in Kasese have raised concern over the increasing raids by elephants that escape from the park and end up invading and destroying their crops