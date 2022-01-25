By Benjamin Jumbe

At least 5 people are feared dead and an unconfirmed number still missing following heavy flooding that hit Kisoro district last evening.

Following a community meeting this morning at Gasiza trading centre in Nyarusiza Sub-County, Kisoro District, local residents have expressed fear about the fate of their loved ones who went missing following last night’s incident.

The Uganda Redcross spokesperson Irene Nakasiita says gushing water from Mt. Mahabura swept many houses away causing destruction and the rescue team has embarked on a search for either bodies or survivors from the rubble.

She adds that a joint assessment conducted by Uganda Red Cross, UPDF, the Police, District Disaster Management Committee (Kisoro DDMC) led by the RDC is ongoing.