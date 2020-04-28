By Shamim Nateebwa

The Ministry of Health has this afternoon discharged more five people after recovering from coronavirus.

According to the ministry’s director-general health services, Dr Henry Mwebesa, the five people who previously tested positive for covid-19 have tested negative twice for the virus hence bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 52.

Dr Mwebesa says of the five, 3 have been discharged from Entebbe grade B hospital while 2 have been discharged by Mulago specialized hospital.

Currently, Uganda has 79 confirmed cases, 52 recoveries, no deaths and 13 are active cases.

President Museveni is this evening going to give his 12th national address about coronavirus.