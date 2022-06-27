By Juliet Nalwooga

Police in Kawempe North has arrested five officers for allegedly receiving a bribe.

Addressing journalists at the Naguru headquarters, police spokesperson Fred Enanga said the five, while driving a police pickup truck, were arrested at Kiiza zone in Kawempe from where they allegedly were captured on CCTV cameras taking a bribe.

He meanwhile says they are also hunting for the drivers of the vehicles who were handing out the bribes as they are part of the vice.

The suspects are to face the police professional standards unit for disciplinary action.