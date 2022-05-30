

By Juliet Nalwooga

Five prisoners have died on spot in an accident along the Kampala-Gulu Highway that occurred this morning at Nalongo village in Luweero District.

The traffic police directorate spokesperson Faridah Nampiima has confirmed the death of the five inmates from the Butuntumula Central Prisons facility while addressing the media this morning.

Nampima sayd the prisons lorry registration number UG 0363 which was carrying over 50 prisoners from the facility had a head-on collision with another saloon car registration number UBG 587W at around 9 am.

She says the injured have been taken to Luweero regional referral hospital for further management while the deceased bodies have also been conveyed to the city mortuary.