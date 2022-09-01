With a young, tech-savvy generation eager to profit from the world’s largest financial market, Uganda has seen a significant rise in the popularity of Forex trading.

Listed below are the top five Forex brokers for Ugandan newcomers, each of them offers a user-friendly platform, good regulation, and exceptional service.

AvaTrade

Overview

AvaTrade is one of the most trustworthy Forex brokers in Uganda that provides clients with an intuitive user interface that simplifies the process of copy trading. AvaTrade gives its customers access to a number of different trading platforms, each of which can be customized to better meet the requirements of a particular customer.

Pros and Cons

PROS CONS Broad range of tradable instruments High EURUSD and inactivity fees MetaTrader 4 and 5 available Excellent educational resources

Features

Feature Information Regulation Central Bank of Ireland, MiFID, ASiC, BVI Minimum deposit from $100 Average spread from 0.9 pips Commissions from No commission on Forex Deposit/Withdrawal Fees None Maximum Leverage 1:400 Bonuses First Deposit Bonus Customer Support 24/5 – multilingual

Pepperstone

Overview

Since its inception in 2010, Pepperstone has witnessed extraordinary expansion. Beginner traders have the ability to profit from competitive spreads, get a Forex no deposit bonus, responsive customer care, and a broad variety of third-party platforms, which includes a number of social copy trading possibilities.

Pros and Cons

Pros No minimum deposit Low trading fees for forex No added costs for withdrawals or deposits Cons Limited number of instruments No additional research tools

Features

Feature Information Regulation FCA, ASIC Minimum deposit from AUD200 Average spread from 0.4 pips Commissions from ‎$3.76 commission per lot per trade Deposit/Withdrawal Fees None Maximum Leverage 1:500 Bonuses None Customer Support 24/5

Exness

Overview

Forex traders who use Exness can take benefit of lower transaction costs and a broker that is subject to stringent regulatory oversight.

Exness provides new customers with the opportunity to receive a Forex no deposit bonus when they open a trading account with the brokerage. It is generally agreed upon that Exness is among the most reputable Forex brokers in Uganda.

Pros and Cons

PROS CONS Well-regulated Tight spreads Over 130 currency pairs

Features

Feature Information Regulation CySEC, FCA Minimum deposit from $1 Average spread from 1.3 pips Commissions from 3 USD and 10 USD per 1 lot for CFDs Deposit/Withdrawal Fees None Maximum Leverage 1:2000 Bonuses Standard +10% Bonus Programme Customer Support 24/5 – multilingual

XM

Overview

When it comes to matters pertaining to currency exchange and the financial markets, XM is a well-known brand. Customers of XM are given access to an enhanced version of the MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 trading platforms, giving them the ability to trade in over a thousand assets at prices that are competitive with the market.

Pros and Cons

Pros Low minimum deposit Comprehensive educational offering Streamlined account opening process Cons Inactivity fee charged after 90 days on live accounts Limited product portfolio

Features

Feature Information Regulation IFSC, ASIC, CySEC, FCA and DFSA Minimum deposit from $5 Average spread from 0.1 pips Commissions from $3.5 commission per $100 000 traded Deposit/Withdrawal Fees None Maximum Leverage 1:30 Bonuses $30 Trading Bonus Customer Support 24/5

OctaFX

Overview

Trading contracts for difference (CFDs) on OctaFX is made simple across a broad range of underlying assets. These underlying assets might be anything from indices and commodities to cryptocurrencies and digital tokens, amongst other things.

In addition, OctaFX offers a wide variety of trading accounts, copy trading, bonus promotions, and an extensive collection of research tools.

Pros and Cons

PROS CONS Ultra-fast execution No VPS available More than 30 forex pairs available Well-regulated No Forex educational tools

Features