

By Shamim Nateebwa

Five year old twins are fighting for their lives at Kiruddu hospital after they accidentally fell in a pit latrine.

The incident happened at Kasambya village, Busukuma sub-county in Wakiso District.

Shifrah Babirye and Isma Kato reportedly fell into the latrine yesterday after the former who had first gone to answer nature’s call fell in and her brother who had come to rescue her also slipped and fell inside.

Their mother Nalongo Zurah Nalumansi, tells KFM that the children were only rescued after their elder brother went to the latrine found Babirye’s clothes dumped at the door.

They made alarm and residents together with police managed to rescue both children.