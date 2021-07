By Ruth Anderah

Fifty people have been remanded to Kirinya prison for one month for defying the lockdown directive.

The suspects appeared before Jinja Chief Magistrate Catherine Agwelo who read for them the charges including carrying passengers on motorcycles, opening shops and moving beyond the curfew time.

The suspects denied the charges and the Magistrate remanded them to Kirinya prison until August 31 when they will come back for mention of their cases.