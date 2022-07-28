BY DENIS EDEMA

At least 50 suspects have been remanded to Kirinya Prison until August 9, following the Monday protests that rocked Jinja City against the high cost of living.

Residents, mainly from Mafubira, a City suburb in Jinja North Division, blocked Jinja-Kamuli and Jinja-Iganga highways, burnt tires, and pelted motorists with stones, leaving several cars damaged and some bystanders injured.

The residents were expressing their dissatisfaction over the government’s alleged reluctance to provide tangible solutions to high prices of commodities and fuel.

Following the demonstration, 250 people were arrested during an operation on Tuesday night, and after the screening, 50 were detained at Jinja Central Police Station, taken to Court, and remanded.

The suspects were mainly picked from Namulesa, Mafubira, Wakitaka, Bugembe, and Walukuba, all Jinja City suburbs.

The Jinja District Police Commander, David Otabong confirms that the Police and UPDF on Tuesday night conducted an operation after identifying “specific areas” where some of the suspects were staying.